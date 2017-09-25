York man sentenced for role in bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York man will serve nearly five years in jail for his role in a 2016 bank robbery. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Ryan Warnick, age 37, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on September 19, 2017, to 57 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge William J. Caldwell for his part in the armed robbery of PNC Bank.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Warnick assisted his accomplice, Derek Bowman, age, 33, of York, in the armed robbery of PNC Bank, East Market Street, York, on January 9, 2016. Warnick drove Bowman to the PNC Bank where Bowman entered the bank with a sawed-off shotgun, pointed the shotgun at a bank employee, and demanded money from her drawer. Bowman stole approximately $3,000, and fled the scene in Warnick’s vehicle. Bowman was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police the next day and was found to be in possession of money and heroin. The shotgun was later recovered by Springettsbury Township Police in Warnick’s possession.

Judge Caldwell sentenced Bowman to 141 months’ imprisonment on February 15, 2017.

This matter was investigated by the Springettsbury Township Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership (“VCRP”), a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the VCRP consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.