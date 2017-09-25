York Suburban School District Superintendent resigns following medical leave

YORK, Pa. — Following a medical leave of absence which began on September 14th, Dr. Michele Merkle has formally submitted a letter of resignation as of Monday September 25th.

During their regular meeting Monday evening, the Board of School Directors for York Suburban School District took formal action to accept Dr, Merkle’s resignation. The board expects to fill the position within the next two weeks according to a release posted to the York Suburban School District’s Facebook page. The search for a Substitute Superintendent had been ongoing since Dr. Merkle took a leave of absence, and 5 potential candidates were contacted.

Dr. Merkle has been with York Suburban since 1990, starting as a guidance councilor. She was then the Chair of the Guidance Department, Assistant Principal, and Principal of York Suburban High School. Dr. Merkle was appointed Superintendent of the district in March 2014.