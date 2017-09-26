A few more clouds Tuesday, isolated shower Wednesday

JUST A TOUCH COOLER: Highs today drop just a couple of degrees, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We see more cloud cover both in the morning and in the late afternoon with plenty of humidity once again. Winds remain light.

MIDWEEK SHOWER CHANCE: Temperatures slowly decline throughout the week, into the low-to-mid 80s by Wednesday. That’s when we start seeing a few more clouds and the chance of a shower or two with a weak disturbance passing through. Most places remain dry. We see another very small rain chance Friday.

COOLING DOWN: After our disturbance passes through, temperatures drop heading into the weekend. We’re a little breezy Thursday with upper-60s and low-70s for the weekend with passing cloud cover. Humidity values plummet as we get the Fall feel back!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long