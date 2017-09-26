Aaron Judge breaks MLB record for most home runs by a rookie

New York Yankees outfielder, Aaron Judge, set the MLB record for most home runs by a rookie player on Monday.

Judge blasted his 49th home run to tie Mark McGwire’s record and then hit another one later in the game to set the record at 50.

Judge, who is widely expected to take home American League Rookie of the Year honors and compete for AL MVP votes, leads the league in runs scored (124) and walks (120) and strikeouts (203). Overall, he’s batting .283/.418/.620.

The Yankees are second in the AL East, but have clinched a playoff berth, meaning Judge will take a trip into the postseason for the first time.