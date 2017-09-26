CAPITAL REGION WATER TO OPERATE SHORT-TERM RUN OF BACKUP WATER SUPPLY IN OCTOBER

MINIMAL IMPACT TO CUSTOMERS EXPECTED; SHORT-TERM RUN WILL ENSURE RELIABLE SERVICE DURING AN EMERGENCY

HARRISBURG, PA. — Following industry best practices, Capital Region Water will begin temporarily pumping and treating water from its backup water supply, the Susquehanna River, in early October to ensure its reliability during a potential emergency. Capital Region Water’s main source of drinking water is the DeHart Reservoir in northern Dauphin County. This short-term run will last at least ten days before switching back to the DeHart Reservoir supply.

“We’re lucky to have the pristine DeHart Reservoir as our main source of drinking water but we are also lucky to have the infrastructure in place to treat water from the Susquehanna River if needed,” said Capital Region Water CEO Shannon Gority. “As part of Capital Region Water’s ongoing efforts to be proactive and ensure reliable service, this short-term run will make sure our equipment and staff are thoroughly prepared if an emergency ever required the switch. Although we expect very minimal impact to our customers, Capital Region Water feels that our customers deserve to know when we operate a short-term run of our backup water supply.”

Capital Region Water’s water supply system is fully redundant meaning that it can treat water from either the DeHart Reservoir during typical conditions or from the Susquehanna River during emergencies. This redundant system was built in 1994 when the Dr. Robert E. Young Water Services Center was constructed. Capital Region Water treats about 8 million gallons of drinking water a day at the Water Services Center for customers in the City of Harrisburg and parts of Penbrook Borough, and Lower Paxton, Susquehanna, and Swatara Townships.

All state and federal water quality standards will be met during this short-term run. There will be no change in water pressure or the appearance of water. People with sensitive palates may experience a slightly different taste to their drinking water during this short-term run.

During this short-term run, Capital Region Water will make minor repairs to its main transmission line from DeHart Reservoir to ensure reliable service from its primary water source.

Customers can learn more about their water supply and quality in their Annual Water Quality Report: capitalregionwater.com/waterqualityreport.

Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.

SOURCE: Capital Region Water press release