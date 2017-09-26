College basketball bribery scandal envelops NCAA assistant coaches, Adidas executive

NEW YORK — The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York will hold a press conference at noon today announcing the arrest of ten people involved with major college basketball programs on charges of fraud and corruption, according to a press release.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the office’s Facebook page.

According to the release, the 10 people facing federal criminal charges include four coaches, as well as managers, financial advisors, and at least one representative from Adidas. The indictments accuse the defendants of making and concealing bribe payments to high school athletes and/or their families.

According to BusinessInsider.com, the coaches involved are Anthony “Tony” Bland, an assistant coach at San Diego State; Chuck Connors Person, associate head coach at Auburn University; Lamont Evans, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Oklahoma State University’s basketball team; and Emmanuel Richardson, an assistant coach for University of Arizona.

Jim Gatto, director of global sports marketing for basketball at Adidas, is also facing charges, according to indictments released this morning.

Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI, will speak at the news conference.

READ THE INDICTMENTS