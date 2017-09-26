× Crews on the scene of house fire in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York City.

Emergency personnel was dispatched around 3:55 a.m. to a vacant building on E. Philadelphia St.

The fire sparked on the second floor of the three story building.

Crews believed that they had put it out, but it recently rekindled.

At this time, the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered is unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.