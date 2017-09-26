Dickinson College ranks 5th on The Princeton Review’s ‘Top 50 Green Colleges’ list

CARLISLE — Dickinson College is ranked fifth on The Princeton Review’s annual list of “Top 50 Green Colleges,” according to a press release issued by the school.

The ranking takes into account institutional commitment to sustainability based on academic offerings, campus policies, initiatives, activities and how colleges and universities are preparing students for employment in the clean-energy economy of the 21st century.

The ranking reflects sustainability as a core value of Dickinson’s useful education for the common good that prepares students for citizenship in a world increasingly defined by environmental concerns and opportunities.

In August, The Princeton Review named Dickinson to its Green Honor Roll. The 23 colleges and universities included on that list attained the highest possible score in Princeton’s Green Rating tallies.

Dickinson has also been honored by Sierra magazine, the official publication of the Sierra Club, which has named the college to its 2017 list of “Coolest Schools” for environmental sustainability.