FEMA looking to hire hundreds of workers to aid relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey

TEXAS– FEMA is looking to hire hundreds of workers to help in the relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey.

The Hurricane, which devastated Houston and other areas of Texas earlier this month, has caused much damage as relief efforts are still taking place.

FEMA helps support survivors and first responders in communities all across the country.

For more information on how to apply or what jobs are available, you can visit their website here.