Gov. Wolf calls for more bipartisanship to fix nation’s health care system

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a more bipartisan effort to fix the nation’s health care system.

He released this statement:

“My administration has worked collaboratively with Republican and Democratic governors and members of the United States Senate to stabilize health insurance markets, provide certainty for consumers and providers, and work towards reducing the cost of care. Unfortunately, this bipartisan effort was derailed by partisans seeking to take another shot at throwing millions of Americans off their health insurance and dismantling consumer protections.

“Bipartisan governors are ready to work with Washington to fix our health care system. We need to stabilize our markets and provide certainty. We want to find ways to reduce the cost of care and prescription drugs. Washington can do all these things without dismantling coverage and protections for millions of Pennsylvanians. However, there must be the will to put politics aside and focus on the human impact of our health care system.”