× Guidelines introduced for those attending extracurricular, athletic events at Chambersburg HS

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Threats on social media prompted Chambersburg Area School District to cancel the high school’s football game against Red Lion on September 15.

Last week, Pennsylvania State Police met with students, during school hours, and held a forum with parents to talk about the situation.

The high school continues to take action.

Today, Chambersburg High School Interim Principal Brad Ocker penned a message to parents and the community introducing guidelines for those that attend extracurricular and/or athletic events on campus.

Guests that attend the events held at Trojan Stadium and the gymnasium will be subject to the following regulations:

One small clutch bag or purse is permitted; students cannot bring in bags

Clothing, blankets, cameras, and cell phones will be permitted, but subject to search

Seat cushions will be permitted but must not exceed 18 inches wide and cannot contain pockets, zippers or concealable areas

There are no provisions to leave or check items at the gates. Fans will be asked to take prohibited items back to their vehicle.

Gates open 90 minutes prior to Varsity football contests and 60 minutes prior to all other contests. Please give yourself time to park and proceed through the bag check.

Students must be accompanied by an adult. (8th grade or lower)

All spectators are to remain seated unless in line at concessions or restroom.

The guidelines go in effect on Friday, September 29. The original list of regulations can be seen here.