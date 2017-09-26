× Lancaster County couple pleads guilty to the neglect and mistreatment of 4 dogs

GORDONVILLE, Lancaster County — A Gordonville couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to animal abuse violations regarding neglect and mistreatment of four dogs seized in July, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Reuben and Mary Esh will pay fines and be prohibited from owning dogs as part of a plea agreement accepted by District Judge Raymond Seller.

Reuben Esh pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and nine summary violations, and will pay $950 in fines. Mary Esh pleaded guilty to nine summary violations and will pay $450 in fines.

The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and the Pennsylvania SPCA after they conducted searches of the Esh home on the 3700 block of East Newport Road on July 20 and 21.

Four dogs – two English bulldogs, a black Lab and a Bichon Frise – were seized after the searches uncovered untreated wounds, injuries and infections, and poor living conditions. The dogs are in shelter care and expected to be available for adoption at a later date.

Assistant District Attorney Christine L. Wilson prosecuted the cases.