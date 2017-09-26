Lancaster County program offering help for Medicare

Medicare Open Enrollment is Underway

October 15, 2017 – December 7, 2017

Medicare beneficiaries will have the chance to get personalized help from APPRISE Medicare counselors at numerous locations during the Open Enrollment Period this year. A list of locations and dates is provided at the end of this article.

Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans are allowed to change the amounts of their plan deductibles, co-pays, and total out-of-pocket expenses, as well as drug formularies each year, and that’s why Medicare strongly recommends that beneficiaries compare their current plan against other plans available for 2018. Changes made during the Annual Enrollment Period will go into effect on January 1, 2018.

APPRISE Counselors offer impartial assistance to Medicare beneficiaries so they can receive the most comprehensive healthcare and prescription coverage possible at the best price possible. They also screen beneficiaries to determine eligibility for several benefit programs that can help with the costs of Medicare and prescription coverage.

If you are already in a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Part D Prescription Drug Plan, you can make an appointment to meet with an APPRISE counselor during the Open Enrollment Period by contacting Lancaster County Office of Aging, 299-7979 or 1-800-801-3070. You can also email the agency at aging@co.lancaster.pa.us . (If you are a new Medicare beneficiary, and would like to meet with a counselor for an introduction to Medicare and to enroll in secondary coverage or a Prescription Drug Plan, you will be scheduled during a time other than one of the Open Enrollment Period appointments.)

If you are unable to come to one of the following locations to have a plan comparison done, please call the APPRISE program about having a comparison completed by an alternative method.

Annual Enrollment Period Appointments – Locations and Dates

Adamstown Public Library, 3000 N. Reading Road, Adamstown

Monday, November 6th, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm

Cocalico Senior Association, 156 W. Main St. Reinholds

Thursday, November 2nd, 9 am – 4 pm

Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St. Columbia

Thursday, November 9th, 9 am – 1 pm

Denver Borough Hall, 501 Main Street, Denver Friday, October 20th, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Lancaster County Office of Aging, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 415, Lancaster Monday, October 16th and Thursday, October 19th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, October 23rd, and Thursday, October 26th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, October 30th, and Thursday, November 2nd, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, November 6th, and Thursday, November 9th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, November 13th, and Thursday, November 16th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, November 20th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, November 27th, and Thursday, November 30th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Monday, December 4th, and Thursday, December 7th, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 33 E. Farnum St., Lancaster

Friday, October 27th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd., Lititz

Wednesday, October 18th, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 1st, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 8th, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Manheim Township Library, 595 Granite Run Rd., Lancaster

Wednesday, October 25th, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 15th, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, November 29th, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Milanof-Schock Library – 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mt. Joy

Tuesday, October 24th, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm

Next Gen Senior Center – 184 S. Lime St., Quarryville

Monday, November 6th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Quarryville Public Library, 357 Buck Rd., Quarryville

Tuesday, November 14th, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Lancaster APPRISE program is administered through Lancaster County Office of Aging and is a local affiliate of APPRISE, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the designated State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) in Pennsylvania. 54 SHIPs in the US and its territories receive grant funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide direct, local assistance to Medicare beneficiaries through one-on-one, counseling sessions, presentations, and public education programs.