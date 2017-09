× Male dead following crash at John Harris Bridge on Interstate 83; one northbound lane open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash at the John Harris Bridge on Interstate 83.

Pennsylvania State Police say a dump truck and a four-door sedan were involved. The male driver of the sedan is deceased, police add.

One northbound lane of I-83 at the bridge is open.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.