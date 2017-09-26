× Man accused of sucker-punching victim with cerebral palsy in May pleads guilty

WEST CHESTER, Chester County — The man accused of mocking and sucker-punching a victim with cerebral palsy in May pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and flight from apprehension charges, according to a post on Phillymag.com.

Barry Baker, 29, of Coatesville, reached the plea agreement hours before his case was to go to trial. He will be sentenced at a later date. Baker could serve up to four years in prison for the assault, which took place on May 10.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on that day, Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 200 block of S. High Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old male with cerebral palsy, drove into the parking lot and parked his vehicle.

As the victim proceeded to get out of the vehicle and entered the store, Baker began making fun of the victim and mocked how he walked.

When the victim came back out of the store, Baker again mocked him.

As the victim was standing in front of his vehicle, Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without any warning.

Baker proceeded to flee around the corner of the store.

The entire incident was captured on security cameras.