Margaret E. Moul Home provides long term care for those with neuromuscular impairments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The Margaret E. Moul Home in York provides long term care for those with neuromuscular impairments.

The mission of the Home is provide an environment where residents can achieve the highest level of independence and have an optimal quality of life. The Home is one of three facilities in the state to provide this type of care.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Shannon Berwager, Director of Visibility & Resource Development, Margaret E. Moul Home and Patricia Henderson, Mother of Margaret E. Moul Home resident, are stopping by the set to offer more on the home.

For more information, you can visit their website here.