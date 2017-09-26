New Holland Agriculture and Mast Farms team up to build tractor-shaped corn maze

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — New Holland Agriculture and Mast Farms have teamed up to honor local cancer survivors and their families with the creation of a 12-acre Survivor Corn Maze.

The maze is in the shape of New Holland Agriculture’s Survivor Tractor, a fully restored vintage tractor dedicated to raising funds for cancer research. Since 2014, The Survivor Tractor has been bought and sold over and over again through the auction community. Each time, 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to charity.

This year, the Survivor Tractor campaign has raised more than $100,000, which benefits the American and Canadian Cancer Societies. The tractor will be on display at the corn maze this week.

Located at Mast Farms on 2715 Main St. in Morgantown, the corn maze is open Fridays from 3-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from now through November 11.

