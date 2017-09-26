Northern Lancaster Police have new tool for rapid ID

The NLCRPD has received two hand held portable Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to assist patrol officers in the rapid identification of individuals while in the field. This device can be utilized to identify offenders, incapacitated or deceased individuals or in a variety of permissible use options defined by policy and manufacturers recommendations. This device is used to supplement the NLCRPD booking center which integrates a live scan fingerprint capture station and a digital image capture system. This integrated booking platform assures accurate rapid criminal history records for use throughout the criminal justice system.

The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Local Technology Workgroup and in cooperation with the Pennsylvania State Police is providing Mobile ID equipment to police departments to conduct fingerprint searches from the field. In cooperation with the Pennsylvania Justice Network, the Association has established a secure server and infrastructure to receive the transmissions from the Mobile ID device and transmit it securely to the Pennsylvania State Police Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). Through the grant, the Association will be providing DataWorks Plus Model Evolution Rapid ID Device. These devices will operate on a managed secure cellular network that will be included with the device. The grant provides the devices and the first year’s cellular service.

SOURCE: NLRPD release