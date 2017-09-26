× Officials say an apparent naval mine washed up on shore in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA– Officials say an apparent piece of World War II ordnance washed up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks after heavy waves from Hurricane Maria pushed them ashore.

According to WXII, the U.S. National Park Service said a device that had not exploded was found Monday on a beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Avon.

At that time, an explosive ordnance disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was headed to remove the device from the beach.

Apparently, it’s the third time an ordnance that hadn’t exploded washed ashore this year.