Olivia’s cooks up Dos Amigos

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Dos Amigos (inspiration from the coastal region of Valencia in Spain) Paella perfect for 2!
2lbs fresh filet of salmon
4 oz smoked salmon
2 tsp freshly chopped basil
1/2 lb shrimp - cleaned & steamed
1/2 lb clams - cleaned & steamed
1/2 lb mussels steamed & cleaned
2 cups chopped clams in juice
1 tsp edible flowers
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp old bay
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp saffron
1/2 tsp cumin
1 cup Aroba rice
4 oz corn
6oz peas
6 tbsp E.V.O.O.
3 tbsp garlic butter
1/2 onion
1/2 green pepper
1 tbsp sun kissed tomatoes chopped
1 tbsp fire roasted red peppers chopped
Marinate the salmon w 3 tbsp of the E.V.O.O., sea salt, old bay, & smoked paprika for 4-6 hours or overnight.
In a cast iron skillet, on med - high heat, add the E.V.O.O. & the garlic butter. As soon as butter melts, add onions, peppers, & rice. Let rice toast for approx 1-2 mins.
Add the chopped clams in juice. Turn heat back to medium.
As the rice is absorbing the clam juice- in a separate skillet grill the salmon on medium high heat approx 3 minutes on each side.
Add the grilled salmon to the paella pan. Add all the rest of the seafood & ingredients. Let simmer for approx 10 mins.
Garnish w edible flowers. Pour wine w friends. Enjoy!
Cocktails
Pear sangria
Pear liqueur
Pear cider
White wine
Pear infused simple syrup
Fresh chopped pears
Fill glass w ice. Add the pear liqueur, pear cider, wine, & simple syrup, shake. Pour into a wine glass and top w freshly chopped pears and a hint of cinnamon sugar blend. Enjoy!
Royal currant Fizz
Crown royal vanilla
Black currant liqueur
Ginger beer
Fresh squeezed lime wedge
Fill glass w ice. Add the crown vanilla, black currant liqueur, & fresh lime wedge. Shake. Top w ginger beer. For a bigger berry flavor, raspberry ginger beer can also be used! Enjoy!