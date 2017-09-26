Olivia’s cooks up Dos Amigos

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Dos Amigos (inspiration from the coastal region of Valencia in Spain) Paella perfect for 2!

2lbs fresh filet of salmon

4 oz smoked salmon

2 tsp freshly chopped basil

1/2 lb shrimp - cleaned & steamed

1/2 lb clams - cleaned & steamed

1/2 lb mussels steamed & cleaned

2 cups chopped clams in juice

1 tsp edible flowers

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp old bay

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp saffron

1/2 tsp cumin

1 cup Aroba rice

4 oz corn

6oz peas

6 tbsp E.V.O.O.

3 tbsp garlic butter

1/2 onion

1/2 green pepper

1 tbsp sun kissed tomatoes chopped

1 tbsp fire roasted red peppers chopped

Marinate the salmon w 3 tbsp of the E.V.O.O., sea salt, old bay, & smoked paprika for 4-6 hours or overnight.

In a cast iron skillet, on med - high heat, add the E.V.O.O. & the garlic butter. As soon as butter melts, add onions, peppers, & rice. Let rice toast for approx 1-2 mins.

Add the chopped clams in juice. Turn heat back to medium.

As the rice is absorbing the clam juice- in a separate skillet grill the salmon on medium high heat approx 3 minutes on each side.

Add the grilled salmon to the paella pan. Add all the rest of the seafood & ingredients. Let simmer for approx 10 mins.

Garnish w edible flowers. Pour wine w friends. Enjoy!

Cocktails

Pear sangria

Pear liqueur

Pear cider

White wine

Pear infused simple syrup

Fresh chopped pears

Fill glass w ice. Add the pear liqueur, pear cider, wine, & simple syrup, shake. Pour into a wine glass and top w freshly chopped pears and a hint of cinnamon sugar blend. Enjoy!

Royal currant Fizz

Crown royal vanilla

Black currant liqueur

Ginger beer

Fresh squeezed lime wedge

Fill glass w ice. Add the crown vanilla, black currant liqueur, & fresh lime wedge. Shake. Top w ginger beer. For a bigger berry flavor, raspberry ginger beer can also be used! Enjoy!