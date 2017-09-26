One more sticky day in the 80s before temperatures tumble

COOLER FEEL AFTER WEDNESDAY

Expect a stuffy evening with warm readings in the 80s. After sunset, temperatures fall into the 70s and remain there for much of the overnight, only dipping into the upper 60s briefly before heading back into the 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. You may want to allow for extra travel time, during the early morning ride, for areas of fog and haze. Visibility may be lowered at times. A strong cold front comes through late and may trigger an isolated shower or two. Most areas stay dry. Temperatures begin to tumble as the heat spell comes to an end. Strong breeze, out of the northwest, ushers in much cooler air for Thursday as highs only manage the middle 70s. It’s chillier by Friday morning, as lows plummet to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A strong disturbance rotating through the upper levels helps produce late day clouds and a small shower threat in the evening but most areas stay dry. Afternoon temperatures struggle to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s! The air is cooler and more fall like for the weekend.

FALL FEEL FOR THE WEEKEND

If you love the fall season, then you’ll enjoy the weekend. Free of humidity and stickiness, and with much cooler readings staring in the 40s and 50s, it will be a fantastic couple of days. Once morning clouds burn off Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. A few spots may see temperatures touch 70 degrees by the second half of the weekend. The dry weather continues into Monday with bright blue skies. While it’s a chilly morning, afternoon readings warm to the lower 70s. Tuesday is not much different. A few more clouds but no rain in sight. Temperatures are a touch milder in the middle 70s.



MaryEllen Pann,
Chief Meteorologist

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist