PA flags at half-staff to honor former U.S. Reps Bill Goodling and Joseph McDade

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former U.S. Representatives William “Bill” Goodling and Joseph McDade

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Congressmen from Pennsylvania William “Bill” Goodling and Joseph McDade.

Congressman Bill Goodling, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017. He represented Pennsylvania’s 19th Congressional District, representing parts of South Central Pennsylvania, from 1975 to 2001 in the United States House of Representatives.

Congressman Joseph McDade, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017. He represented Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, representing parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, from 1963 until 1999 in the United States House of Representatives.

The Commonwealth Flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, September 29, 2017.

The United States Flag shall remain at full-staff during this tribute.

SOURCE Governor’s Office