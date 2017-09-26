× Poll: Do you plan on getting a flu shot this year?

The PAFP President, Ed Zurad, MD, is urging Pennsylvania residents to get their flu shots now.

“While the warm temperatures of late take our thoughts away from flu season, the fact is that it’s right around the corner,” said Dr. Zurad. “Through an office visit with your family physician, a visit to your local pharmacy, or the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are many ways to get this important vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends routine annual influenza vaccination for all people aged 6 months or older who do not have contraindications, with an emphasis on children 6-59 months, adults over 50, and those who are immunocompromised due to any cause.

As influenza morphs through the seasons from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere, there is concern for a severe flu season in the United States given what has transpired below the equator over the past six months.

The flu virus can lead to severe complications and even death.

“It’s always difficult for epidemiologists to match the exact strains that will be dominant this season, but patients are in a much better situation if they have been vaccinated.” said Dr. Zurad.

