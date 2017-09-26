Rally scheduled outside Senator Toomey’s office against health care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Advocates, healthcare consumers, and caregivers against the latest health care legislation are expected to rally outside Senator Pat Toomey's office in Harrisburg on Monday urging him to vote 'no' on the bill.

Organizers say they believe the legislation will have a detrimental impact on Americans, impacting it's affordability and availability to millions, including those with pre-existing conditions, veterans, and older adults.

The rally is scheduled for noon at Senator Toomey's office at 228 Walnut St in Harrisburg.