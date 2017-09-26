State police investigating fatal crash in Middle Paxton Township

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier today on Peters Mountain Road.

The crash occurred at 12:45 p.m., police say.

A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed over the center lane and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Passat head-on. The driver of the Passat died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.