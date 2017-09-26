State police investigating fatal crash in Middle Paxton Township
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier today on Peters Mountain Road.
The crash occurred at 12:45 p.m., police say.
A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed over the center lane and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Passat head-on. The driver of the Passat died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
40.397723 -76.948389