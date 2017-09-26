West York School District names new Superintendent

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Area School District has a new superintendent. After a three month search, the school board unanimously voted to approve Todd M. Davies as the new superintendent. He will officially begin on December 1st.

From the district’s web page:

The West York Area Board of School Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Todd Davies as Superintendent of Schools. At a Special Board Meeting held on Monday, September 25, 2017, Dr. Davies was Board approved. Currently, Dr. Davies serves as the Assistant Superintendent of the Exeter Township School District in Exeter, PA. Dr. Davies will officially join the Bulldog Family on December 1, 2017.

The Board of School Directors began the search for a new Superintendent in late April 2017 with the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Emilie Lonardi after 19 years of service to the District. The Board enlisted the help of Templeton Advantage to conduct the search process. After holding several focus groups meetings, the Board was able to gather input on the characteristics and leadership style that next Superintendent should possess. From an original applicant pool of 20 candidates, the board was able to narrow the field to two excellent finalists. “We wanted to ensure that the entire process was thorough and that we took into consideration the thoughts and opinions of all stakeholders.” said Rodney Drawbaugh, School Board President. “Dr. Davies is an outstanding educator, and I am confident that we have selected the best candidate to lead our District forward.”

Since 2013, Dr. Davies has worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Exeter Township School District. Prior to this position, he served as Director of Education and Assessment in the Pottsgrove School District for seven years. Dr. Davies received his Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Lehigh University, his Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Penn State University, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary and Special Education from Kutztown University. Dr. Davies also served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp serving in the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines & 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines.

“The Board had an enormous challenge in finding a replacement for Dr. Lonardi. Her contributions over the past 19 years have forever shaped our schools and community,” said Board President Drawbaugh. “The Board wants to thank everyone who participated in this process and we look forward to Dr. Davies leading our District to new heights in the coming years. “

The District anticipates that Dr. Davies will begin attending key District meetings soon with his official start date scheduled for December 1, 2017.

SOURCE: West York School District