3 suspects in custody following pursuit that damaged pair of State Police cruisers

HARRISBURG — Three people are in custody following a pursuit that damaged a pair of Pennsylvania State Police cruisers.

State Police say the Lykens Barracks was doing routine traffic enforcement on Route 322 Wednesday when a driver, who violated traffic laws, took off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit led into the city of Harrisburg where the vehicle struck the two cruisers.

None of the troopers were injured, according to police.

