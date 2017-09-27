Bill bolstering chiropractic programs advances in Harrisburg

Committee advances Ravenstahl bill bolstering chiropractic programs, interns

HARRISBURG, Sept. 27 – State Rep. Adam Ravenstahl, D-Allegheny, said his legislation that would enable chiropractic educational programs to expand in Pennsylvania won unanimous approval today in the House Professional Licensure Committee.

“I’m heartened by the committee’s full support of my House Bill 1737 and look forward to its consideration in the full House of Representatives,” Ravenstahl said. “Chiropractic care is an important facet of health care, and the bill would open the door for new opportunities and professional jobs in the field.”

Ravenstahl said H.B. 1737 would amend the state Chiropractic Practice Act to allow chiropractic interns and students to perform chiropractic activities under the supervision of a licensee, instructor or supervisor.

“Currently, a chiropractic intern cannot obtain experience in Pennsylvania, a barrier to advancing the profession in the state and a major factor why the state has no chiropractic educational programs,” Ravenstahl said. “By removing this restriction, I hope to spark educational programs and increase chances that a chiropractic practitioner practices and remains in Pennsylvania.

“We need to expand job opportunities throughout the commonwealth by allowing interns and students to practice under supervision,” said Ravenstahl, who said the measure is supported by the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association.

Source: House Democratic Communications Office