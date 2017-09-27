× Carlisle man facing charges after using stolen gas card to buy over $2,000 worth of fuel

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after using a stolen gas card to total over $2,000 worth of purchases.

Richard MacIntyre, 45, of the 400 block of Lincoln Street, is facing access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft charges.

On August 3, a victim representing a company came to the Upper Allen Police and reported that someone had stolen a gas card for their construction truck.

An investigation revealed that the card had been used over 60 times for over $2,000 worth of purchases.

MacIntyre was determined to be the person using the gas card to fuel multiple vehicles without permission from the company.

Now, he is facing charges.