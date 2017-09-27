Cumberland County sheriffs seeking man who never reported back to work release center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a man who left a work release facility and never reported back.

Travis Tyler Longacre, 27, never reported back to the Cumberland County Work Release Center over the weekend, the sheriff’s office reported. He is described as a black male, 6’1″ tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen working at the Rustic Tavern in Carlisle on Saturday and is believed to still be in the Carlisle area.

Anyone with information can contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at (717) 240-6522.

After hours, please contact the Cumberland County Communications Center at (717) 243-4121.