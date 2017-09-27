Dauphin County woman accused of providing heroin to her addicted 16-year-old daughter

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A Dauphin County woman is facing several charges after allegedly providing more heroin to her heroin-addicted 16-year-old daughter, according to a criminal complaint.

Diane Lorraine Gutierrez, 40, of Londonderry Township, is charged with drug possession, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

The girl suffered an overdose in July while doing drugs with Gutierrez. It required several doses of Narcan to revive the girl, the criminal complaint says.

The alleged crimes began in March, when Gutierrez sent the girl to live with a relative in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. Gutierrez suspected her daughter was using heroin, the criminal complaint states. She allegedly spoke to the relative, who confirmed that she was providing heroin to the girl to prevent her from being “sick,” the complaint states.

Gutierrez did not remove the girl from the living arrangement, in spite of the fact that she knew the girl was being provided heroin, the complaint says. Instead, they continued to live with the relative until July.

During that time, the relative would transport the girl to visit Gutierrez in her Londonderry Township home. Gutierrez and her daughter allegedly used heroin together on these visits, the criminal complaint says. At times, Gutierrez would provide the heroin, but her daughter often had drugs of her own, according to the criminal complaint.

On July 1, Gutierrez and her daughter allegedly used heroin together, and the girl suffered an overdose. Emergency medical personnel were called and revived the girl, according to the criminal complaint. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gutierrez was charged on September 22. The criminal complaint does not indicate whether the relative is also being charged.