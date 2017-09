Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett was getting you ready for deer archery season which is starting on September 30 statewide. He talked with Nate Reider with Extreme Archery about the season and got some safety tips before heading out this weekend. For more information about Extreme Archery log on to: https://www.xtremearchery.net