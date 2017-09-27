Department of Revenue to Hold Fall Tax Seminars in Coming Weeks

Harrisburg, Pa. — Tax experts from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue today continued their annual series of Fall Tax Seminars events to inform tax professionals about new state tax laws and initiatives. This is the 35th year the department has led the one-day seminars.

“These seminars are a great opportunity for tax professionals to get important information to ensure the process of filing and paying taxes is as easy and understandable as possible,” Revenue Secretary Daniel Hassell said. “Just as importantly, we always appreciate the feedback and input we receive which helps us to be more effective and responsive.”

Today’s seminar, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Society of Tax & Accounting Professionals, was held at the Radisson Penn Harris Hotel and Convention Center in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

The seminars feature discussions on personal income tax, sales tax, corporate taxes, compliance initiatives and information on using the department’s website to establish tax accounts for new businesses, file tax returns and pay state taxes. They are part of the department’s work to further Governor Wolf’s goal of creating “Government that Works.”

Certain seminars this year will feature presentations from the Department of Banking and Securities and the Department of Aging focusing on recognizing and reporting elder financial abuse. Department of Revenue staff also are scheduled to speak on electronic sales suppression, the practice of using software known as “zappers” or “phantomware” to evade taxes by falsifying point of sale records, and will provide information on how to prepare for a sales and use tax audit.

There are nine other tax seminars scheduled through the end of the year in various locations throughout Pennsylvania, including Altoona (Blair County), Wyomissing (Berks County), Breinigsville (Lehigh County), Springfield (Delaware County), Gettysburg (Adams County), Cranberry Township (Butler County), Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County), Aston (Delaware County) and Abington (Montgomery County).

For seminar registration information, visit the Department of Revenue’s website or Facebook page.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Department of Revenue