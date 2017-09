Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A 16-year-old teen with Boy Scout Troop 83 in Leola has earned every single merit badge available through the Boy Scouts of America.

Auden Block was given the final badge, number 137, Monday night during a Court of Honor Ceremony.

Block says it took him five years to earn them all.

"It just started out as something that I didn't think I would enjoy and now here I am," he said. "It's been a great ride."

Only 327 scouts across the country have accomplished the feat.