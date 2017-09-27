Fatal crash in Berks County closes eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike

MORGANTOWN, Berks County — The eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are closed by a fatal crash in the area of the Reading interchange to Morgantown, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. Cars are being detoured onto Route 222 South to Route 322 East to Route 10, PennDOT says.

The site of the crash is around mile marker 298, PennDOT says. The coroner reportedly arrived on the scene at 11:50 a.m.