YORK COUNTY, Pa.– This week’s Furry Friend is Nina, the shepherd mix!

Nina is about three years old, and she was found in Center City, Philadelphia.

She is shy with new people, but warms up quickly.

Nina gives kisses to the people that she loves and trusts and loves to go on walks.

She also listens extremely well.

Nina would be best in a home without small children.

Nina joins us from the Sebastian League of Animal Rescue.

