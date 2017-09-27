Hugh Hefner, Playboy Founder has died

(Beverly Hills, CA.)- The iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, Hugh M. Hefner passed away Wednesday at the age of 91.

Officials say Hefner passed away from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.

Hefner introduced the world to Playboy Magazine in 1953. 64-years later, the brand is one of the most easily recognizable and even inspired a television series.

One of Hefner’s big accomplishments was winning a landmark decision from the Supreme Court to require the U.S. Post office to deliver the magazine to subscribers, after the government agency first refused.

Hugh M. Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal, four grown children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company.

Information regarding memorial services is not available at this time.