Lancaster man arrested for allegedly robbing Turkey Hill in city

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is accused of robbing a Turkey Hill store on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call from the store at 9:42 p.m. for the report of a robbery. Store employees provided a description of the suspect and told police he was last seen traveling south on North Plum Street, according to the police report.

Officers established a canvas of the area and were received information that the suspect was sighted on Howard Avenue.

Victor Petrilli, 27, was arrested after police located him in a home on the first block of Howard Avenue after they were told he was seen entering the home. Police say they were able to recover clothing the suspect had shed during his flight from the robbery scene.

Petrilli was transported to the Lancaster City Police station for processing. He was charged with one count of robbery and sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail after his arraignment.