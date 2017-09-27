Lancaster man convicted of assaulting two city police officers, resisting arrest

LANCASTER — A 25-year-old Lancaster man was convicted Wednesday in Lancaster County Court of assaulting a pair of Lancaster police officers at a city park in April, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Sanchez-Padilla was convicted of two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The jury deliberated for about two hours after hearing testimony for three days. The verdict was rendered at 1:45 p.m.

According to testimony at trial, Sanchez-Padilla assaulted the officers on April 16 at Farnum Park on West Strawberry Street. The officers said they approached Sanchez-Padilla because he appeared to be living at the park. He punched an stabbed a male officer in the face and drove a female officer’s head into the ground.

The officers were treated at a local hospital. Both testified at the trial and were present when the verdict was read.