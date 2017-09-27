Lower Allen Township designates area to make in-person transactions safer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Public Safety and Police Department has created a location for those that wish to meet and complete exchanges in a safe area.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is in the front of the municipal complex entrance driveway at 2233 Gettysburg Road, the police department’s release says. Two visibly marked parking spaces are reserved for the exchanges.

According to the release, the area is well lit, easily accessible from the public roadway, as well as the municipal building, and is monitored by video recording 24/7.

Lower Allen Township isn’t the only community doing this. In August, Ephrata Police announced that it will use its parking lot for in-person transactions.