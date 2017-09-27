Man accused of choking wife at campground in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Holtwood man is accused of choking his wife at Tucquan Glen Campground in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the campground around 2:32 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The victim told police that her husband, Shaun Foy, was inside their camper when she pulled up to the site. According to the criminal complaint, the 31-year-old Foy came out of the camper and pushed her against her vehicle. The victim stated that Foy grabbed her by the throat with one hand, causing the inability to breathe — she added that she did not black out but felt pressure as air and blood was not able to flow.

After the victim went inside the camper, Foy followed which led to him allegedly grabbing her by the head and smashing the right side of it off the wall, the criminal complaint adds. The trooper called to the scene observed swelling on the victim’s right ear and under her right eye. The criminal complaint says the trooper also observed red marks around her throat consisted with being grabbed.

Foy told police that he returned to Pennsylvania after flying in from Georgia on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, he was arguing with his wife throughout the day and returned to discuss a divorce. Foy states that he entered the camper and his wife began to fight with him. He told police that he was kicked in the face — the criminal complaint notes that Foy had a small bruise and slight swelling under his left eye.

The trooper also spoke with the husband. He told police that he returned home Tuesday from Georgia to discuss a divorce. Foy adds that the his wife began to fight him and she kicked him in the face — the criminal complaint notes that he had a small bruise and slight swelling under his left eye.

Foy was taken into custody and was transported to Lancaster County Prison. He is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.