Man facing multiple charges following pursuit that damaged pair of State Police cruisers

HARRISBURG — A 50-year-old man faces multiple charges following a pursuit that damaged a pair of Pennsylvania State Police cruisers.

The chase happened while a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Route 322 eastbound in Middle Paxton Township. Just before 5 p.m., the trooper encountered a 1998 Dodge pickup truck commit multiple traffic violations. While attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the truck took off at a high rate of speed, ending up in the city of Harrisburg where the vehicle struck two cruisers.

During the pursuit, the driver and two passengers jumped out of the truck in the area of Boyd and 5th street, the police release says.

The passengers were immediately taken into custody. They have since been released.

The driver was found a short time later after law enforcement searched the area, according to police. He is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on a warrant detainer.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine charges, the release adds.

This story has been updated from its previous version.