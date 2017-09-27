McDonald’s unveils new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in greater Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA — If you’re heading to McDonald’s today and live in Lancaster or Shippensburg, you might have the chance to get an early sample of the fast food franchise’s latest menu creation.

McDonald’s is rolling out its new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders. They are seasoned, battered and breaded and served with nine McDonald’s sauces, which include Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbecue and the new Signature Sauce.

“Our new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are another example of how we’re giving customers the food they love,” said McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz in a press release. “We also know they have a lot of passion for our sauces so we created a brand new Signature Sauce that perfectly complements Buttermilk Crispy Tenders with the ideal balance of sweet and tangy flavors. It might be my new favorite. Please don’t tell Honey Mustard.”

Customers will have the chance to receive their favorite limited-edition sauce poster at participating McDonald’s restaurants on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 2 p.m. local time in select restaurants while supplies last, with the purchase of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Limited-edition stickers of the poster designs will also be available when the collectible posters run out.

A full list of the nearly 1,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants and more details surrounding the posters and giveaway can be found at www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders will be available at participating local McDonald’s restaurants on September 27, with a limited-time introductory price of $3 for a 4-piece order.