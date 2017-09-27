Medical residents take on wilderness medicine scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If you're hurt or injured in the wilderness, every second can count. Penn State Hershey Medical Center staged an exercise Wednesday to train resident physicians how to handle a range of illness and injury scenarios out in the wild. The residents were divided into five groups, each assigned to a different injury scenario. Among the possible scenarios: a bear mauling, a lightning strike, an allergic reaction to insect stings, a suspension injury, and a gunshot injury.

FOX43 photojournalist Robert Gill got an inside look at what happened at Hidden Valley Scout Reservation.