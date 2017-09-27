One last summerlike day

SUMMER SIZZLE: The summerlike weather continues Wednesday. We’ll have highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny skies, and that humid feel. By the way, you’ll see more clouds in the sky than yesterday because of the remnants of Hurricane Maria just off the east coast. A cold front swings over us later today to add a few more clouds to the skies, too.

FALL-FEELING WEATHER: This evening’s cold front kicks away the summerlike weather and brings back the fall-feeling air. Tonight, we loose the humidity and become breezy. Temperatures drop to the mid 60s. Then, the breezes continue on Thursday, and the wind will pull in cooler air from Canada, so enjoy more seasonal highs in the mid 70s. Enjoy that really sunny sky.

SUNNY & SEASONAL: Speaking of sun, how does a sunny weekend out? We start out really sunny on Friday, but then get more clouds in the sky–enough to call it partly sunny–in the afternoon as another cold front crosses over us. We’ll grab a high of 72 on Friday before we get a high of 68 on Saturday because of that cold front. We go back to up 70 on Sunday, and stay in the 70s all next week. Head’s up: the dry weather continues through at least the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson