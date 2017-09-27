× One Lebanon man dies after crash in Union Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is dead as the result of a crash on Wednesday night.

Travis Leiss, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On September 26 around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 72 in Union Township.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that Leiss was deceased from his injuries suffered in the crash.

It appeared that the crash occurred while Leiss was traveling on Route 72 northbound and continued onto the right shoulder of the road.

State Police are investigating the crash.