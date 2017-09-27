× Police identify man killed in head-on crash Tuesday on Peters Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Twp.

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — State police have released the name of the man killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Peters Mountain Road.

Jeffrey Allen Lebo, 39, of Halifax, died when his 2012 Volkswagen Passat was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which crossed the center lane.

Lebo died at the scene, police say.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:49 p.m. Peters Mountain Road was closed in both directions until 4:50 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.