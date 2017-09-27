Police: Pair swapped price tags for Walmart merchandise

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County Pa. — A Lancaster couple is accused of swapping price tags on merchandise at Walmart. Police were called to the East Lampeter Twp. store on Tuesday for a reported retail theft. Police say a man and woman entered the store and selected several items of merchandise. They then removed lower value price tags from other merchandise and placed them on the packages that they had selected. They then scanned the items paying less than the full retail value of the items. The male suspect, Jean Rivera-Gonzalez, 26, of Lancaster, was arrested for (1) count Retail Theft (F-3) and transported to Lancaster County Prison. The female suspect, Liester Hernandez-Cosme, 26, of Lancaster, was arrested for (1) count Retail Theft (summary) and released.