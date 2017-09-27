Professional photo shoot for elementary school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, PA. - Students at Doe Run Elementary School in Lancaster County got to smile for professional photographers. The school won online retailer Zulily's Back to School Picture Day Contest, so a team of photographers from the company visited the school to take fun photos of everyone. The photographers took some serious and silly pictures, which will be given to the students' parents. The elementary school won the competition after people wrote to Zulily about the school's unique qualities during the company's Back to School Picture Day Celebration Week this summer.