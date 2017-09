Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- A special visitor stopped by the Ronald McDonald house in Hershey yesterday.

'Spirit' the Unicorn surprised children at the house.

'Spirit' is a miniature therapy horse who makes its way around the country to spread happiness.

Children got the opportunity to pet, cuddle, and hug the magical "unicorn" while also being able to touch its horn to make a wish.